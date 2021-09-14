South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner “considering” deputy

South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner is considering “whether he needs to appoint a deputy”.

By Danielle Andrews, Local Democracy Reporter
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 11:21 am

Under the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011, an elected PCC may appoint a deputy to the publicly-funded role.

A deputy PCC is not politically restricted according to legislation, but similar restrictions as to a PCC apply.

A spokesperson for Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s PCC said:”At this moment in time Dr Billings is considering whether he needs to appoint a deputy to assist in the delivery of his objectives and discharging his responsibilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Alan Billings with police officers.

“This is a step that many PCCs around the country are currently taking and a number have appointed deputies with clear responsibilities and areas of focus that they will lead on.

“Dr Billings is considering whether such a post is necessary and would offer value for money to the taxpayers of South Yorkshire.

“If a decision to appoint a deputy is taken the process for recruitment/appointment will be considered by Dr Billings.

“A deputy wouldhave to be from the same political party. “