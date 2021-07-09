South Yorkshire woman fined thousands for breeding litters of puppies without license

A Hoyland woman has been fined £3,000 for breeding three litters of puppies without a license, following an investigation by Barnsley Council’s Animal Health team.

Lynn Everett, 65, of Eaden Crescent, Hoyland, pleaded guilty to breeding three litters of puppies within a 12-month period without a licence, at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on July 7.

The court heard that Everett had been a breeder for 20 years, and there were no welfare issues that had been raised concerning the breeding of the puppies.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court. (Phoo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

However, a change in regulations, which Everett had not made herself aware of, led to the prosecution under the animal welfare act 2006.

Everett was was fined a sum of £3,000, and also had to pay costs of £938 as well as a victim’s surcharge of £181, with the total of £4,119.

Julia Burrows, director of public health for Barnsley Council, said: “During the pandemic we have seen a rise in the number of unlicensed dog breeders. Anyone operating a business selling puppies for profit, when this involves the sale of more than two litters of puppies in any 12-month period, must hold a licence with us.

“These licences are important to make sure dog welfare standards are met. This prosecution sends a clear message that any breeders attempting to sell puppies without a licence will face legal action.”