‘South Yorkshire will lose millions’ under new scheme to replace EU funding says Mayor Dan Jarvis

Mayor Jarvis, who is also MP for Barnsley Central, said the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which replaces EU money, will hand South Yorkshire £38 million over a three year period.

The mayor said that under EU rules, South Yorkshire would have received additional support of around £900 million over seven years from 2021.

But instead, South Yorkshire will receive £38,906,130 from the core part of the UKSPF plus £7,256,309 for adult numeracy over three years, funding that will still be ‘subject to competitive bidding processes’.

Outgoing South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis

Mayor Jarvis called the announcement a ‘cynical Conservative con’ and that Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously said that areas like South Yorkshire would not lose out on funding as a result of Britain’s departure from the EU.

Mayor Jarvis said: “This announcement is nothing more than an outrage; a cynical Conservative con that utterly fails South Yorkshire and drives a coach and horses through the Government’s Levelling Up agenda.

“Instead of delivering the additional £900 million South Yorkshire is owed, and that I’ve consistently pushed the Government to deliver, we’ve been given little over £38 million over a three-year period. This announcement has been sneaked out just a few hours before purdah and with Parliament in recess – it exemplifies this Government’s complete contempt for people in our region.

“Throughout my time as mayor I have worked tirelessly to build a stronger, fairer and greener South Yorkshire – but I have done so with both hands tied behind my back, because central government has broken virtually every promise it’s made to our region.”

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Michael Gove, said: “We have taken back control of our money from the EU and we are empowering those who know their communities best to deliver on their priorities.

“The UK Shared Prosperity Fund will help to unleash the creativity and talent of communities that have for too long been overlooked and undervalued.