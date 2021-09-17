South Yorkshire to receive £1 million set for arts, culture and heritage sector

The fund is part of South Yorkshire’s ARG (Additional Restrictions Grant), which has so far provided South Yorkshire businesses with over £45m of support during the pandemic.

South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis said the money will be managed by South Yorkshire’s councils, who will distribute the fund through the commissioning of cultural events, activities or projects, with some businesses potentially eligible for micro grants.

The funding announcement comes following the worldwide film release Everybody’s Talking about Jamie which was predominantly shot across various locations in Sheffield.

Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis MP

Arts, culture and heritage is a major industry and employer in the UK that generates £115.9bn in GVA (Gross Value Added) per year and 3.5 million UK jobs prior to the pandemic.

Mayor of South Yorkshire, Dan Jarvis, said: “There is no doubt that South Yorkshire is home to a wealth of creative talent.

“The arts, culture and heritage sectors have been hit hard by the impact of the pandemic and investing in these areas is an essential part of their recovery and renewal.

“The fund will go a long way towards creating more sustainable communities, vibrant places and enhancing our strong local identities, as well as contributing to our economic recovery.

“If supported and nurtured, the creative Industries can help drive growth and realise untapped potential.