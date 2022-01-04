South Yorkshire residents’ views sought on £10 council tax rise to fund policing

South Yorkshire's PCC has launched a consultation on the policing budget, asking the public for their feedback on a rise in the council tax precept.

The police budget is made up of government funding, which makes up 75 per cent, plus money raised from the council tax precept, which makes up 25 per cent.

In the annual spending assessment announcement in December, Home Secretary, Priti Patel said the South Yorkshire Police funding for 2022/23 would be £314 million, which is up from £297m for the current year, a rise of 5.8 per cent.

While £233m of that would come from government grant, the remaining £81m would only be available if the PCC raised the precept by the full amount allowed – £10 per year on a Band D property, says Dr Billings.

Dr Billings said: “The government only funds around three quarters of the amount of money needed to run the police service.

“At the same time it wants us to increase officer numbers – something I support and I believe the public support as well.

“Whilst I recognise the difficulties faced by families in the current climate during the ongoing pandemic, I have to balance that against the need to ensure that communities are safe, that we have the means to see criminals arrested, investigated and brought to justice, that crime is prevented from happening in the first place, and that victims of crime are fully supported.

“I believe, therefore, that I will have to set a precept close to what the government is allowing. Even so, in order to balance the books, I will still have to ask the force to make significant savings.

“In order to help me do this I am seeking the views of members of the public to find out if they are willing to pay a little bit more, and if so, how much more.”

The online survey is can be taken here: hwww.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/H9QNFJY