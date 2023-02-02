South Yorkshire residents to pay almost seven per cent more for policing

Council taxpayers across South Yorkshire are set to pay almost seven per cent extra for their police service next year.

The county’s Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings will tell tomorrow’s meeting of the police and crime panel he intends to take up the government’s maximum allowed increase in the police council tax precept of 6.73 per cent.

Residents in a Band D property will pay an extra £15 per year to fund policing in South Yorkshire if the increase is agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 37 per cent of the force’s funding will come from the council tax precept, which is expected to raise around £88m this year.

The county’s Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings will tell tomorrow’s meeting of the police and crime panel he intends to take up the government’s maximum allowed increase in the police council tax precept of 6.73 per cent.

Dr Billings said that inflation applied to the police finances as to individual households, and the force is experiencing rising fuel and energy costs, as well as staff pay increases.

He added that the increase in funding that the government is allowing PCCs this year falls ‘far short’ of what would be needed to cover inflation, and is a cut in real terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the increase in funding assumes that every PCC in the country raises council tax by the maximum the government is permitting this year – £15 on a Band D property.

A report to the police and crime panel adds that despite the precept increase, the force will have to use £5.8m of its reserves to balance the books this year.

South Yorkshire Police finance bosses have also had to find £6.1m in savings.

The report adds that the increase is needed to ‘invest in the required infrastructure to ensure all officers are fully supported in their journey into the force’, and to maintain the current levels of police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding will also be used to improve assets such as technology and estates.

South Yorkshire Police are also expected to pay out around £5.8m this year for claims against SYP as a result of the Hillsborough football disaster and child sexual exploitation in Rotherham.