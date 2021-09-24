South Yorkshire Police’s legal bill for handling CSE victim compensation claims reaches £2.3m

To date, the force has received 103 claims and settled 55, according to information released under the Freedom of Information Act.

The force did not state how much compensation it has paid to victims, in a bid to protect their wellbeing and prevent distress.

However, it did reveal that £1.3 million has been paid to paid to three claimant solicitor firms

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Billings.

In 2016, an inquiry ordered by South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner Dr Alan Billings branded the force’s safeguarding of children and young people from child sexual exploitation “inadequate”