South Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel elects new co-chairs from Sheffield
Cllr Ruth Milsom and Cllr Ben Miskell were elected as new co-chairs of the police and crime panel last week at the annual meeting in Barnsley.
At the meeting, Cllr Miskell proposed that the two take over the role – a new arrangement that aimed to “bring a more collaborative approach to the leadership to this panel”.
However, Cllr Steve Hunt from Barnsley noted that it was “an unusual situation” and he questioned why two people were proposed for one role.
He also nominated Cllr Ian Horner for the role.
An independent Co-opted member of the Police and Crime Panel, Jacqueline Griffin said the proposal to elect co-chairs was “refreshing”.
At the end, the panel voted in favour of Cllr Miskell’s proposal and elected him and Cllr Milsom as new co-chairs of the panel.
The South Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel is a joint oversight body that scrutinises the South Yorkshire Mayor in their role as Police & Crime Commissioner.
Its objective is to review and challenge decisions, budget proposals, appointments (e.g. Chief Constable), and crime plans, ensuring transparency, public accountability, and community-aligned policing.
