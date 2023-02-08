South Yorkshire MP slams lack of government response to Hillsborough Inquiry ‘woefully inadequate’ and calls for new law

A South Yorkshire Mp has slammed the government’s lack of response to the Hillsborough Inquiry as ‘woefully inadequate’, and called for a commitment to a new law.

Stephanie Peacock, MP for Barnsley East, has called on the Government to commit to a Hillsborough Law, as the Police Chiefs’ Association issued an apology for the Hillsborough Disaster, which took place in 1989.

Hillsborough Law, also known as the Public Authorities (Accountability) Bill, is the legacy project of the bereaved families and survivors of the Hillsborough disaster.

The law would introduce a statutory duty of candour on public servants during all forms of public inquiry and criminal investigation.

It would also ensure that victims of disasters or state-related deaths are entitled to parity of legal representation during inquests and inquiries, meaning they are funded for lawyers, putting them on a level playing field with public bodies.

The national body for police chief constables apologised in January for the police failures that led to the unlawful killing of 97 people in disaster.

Stephanie Peacock said “Though the Police Chiefs’ Association apology is welcome, it is far too little too late.

“It has been over five years since the Hillsborough Inquiry was published, and there is still no Government response published.

“This is woefully inadequate.“The Government should now commit to a Hillsborough Law, which would allow members of the public affected by disasters like Hillsborough access to the same amount of funding as the state.