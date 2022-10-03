South Yorkshire MP Dan Jarvis runs London marathon to raise more than £11,0000 for Cancer Research

The marathon was the ninth for Dan Jarvis, who was one of 40,000 runners to take part in the 26.2 mile course through the capital yesterday (October 2).

So far, more than £11,000 has been raised for his efforts, with fundraising still ongoing.

Mr Jarvis said: “Unfortunately for me, I hadn’t done much training, so it was a long, hard slog!

“I’ve been blown away by the generosity people have shown and I’m delighted to have so far been able to raise thousands to support the incredible work of Cancer Research UK.

“I hope that by running I’ve not only been able to raise some money, but also awareness of the importance of attending screening appointments and early diagnosis.