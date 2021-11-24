Under current legislation, workers are only entitled to paid bereavement leave following a stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

As a result, families across the country rely on their employer’s good will or sick leave to allow them time to grieve their loss.

Dan Jarvis, MP for Barnsley Central said: “Losing a pregnancy at any stage causes unimaginable distress for parents-to-be.

“I know many families in Barnsley have experienced the pain and trauma of miscarriage, yet too many have to rely on their employer’s good will or take sick leave when it happens.

“Any parent who has experienced a miscarriage deserves the time to grieve their loss, but without paid leave that is simply not an option for many.

“It’s why I’m proud to support this campaign, supporting working parents and helping end the stigma associated with miscarriage.”