South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard set for big pay rise

Oliver Coppard, the South Yorkshire Mayor.

An independent panel appointed by the combined authority has recommended increasing the South Yorkshire mayor’s pay by almost £30,000.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) board members will next week decide whether to approve the independent remuneration panel’s (IRP) recommendations to increase Oliver Coppard’s remuneration/allowance from £79,000 to £107,000.

A report published ahead of the meeting (June 4) stated that the key issue for the IRP was the extent to which the powers of the mayor have changed since the last review in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the local elections on May 2, the mayor now has the powers of the police and crime commissioner in South Yorkshire which “is a significant additional responsibility” and with an additional annual budget for policing of about £350 million “which in the main will go directly to the police for the operation of services”.

The report said: “All South Yorkshire PCC functions and powers now rest with the mayor and the mayor alone.

“The mayor may appoint a deputy mayor for police and crime (who will be appointed as an officer) and certain PCC functions may be delegated to a PCC deputy mayor.

“Even though a deputy mayor may be appointed it can reasonably be expected that the mayor will retain responsibility over certain areas that have a particular resonance such as sensitive legacy issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel also found that the mayor “will now be held directly accountable for policing and crime and victim support in South Yorkshire” and this needs a degree of recognition in his remuneration/allowance.

The second part of this report is about devolution – the government’s Level 4 Devolution, to be more precise.

This new framework will give SYMCA more power in, among other things, accessing a consolidated long-term settlement for transport funding, control of single housing and regeneration, greater control over skills and careers education funding, and the ability to take on a formal health improvement duty (which will enable them to progress to tackle health inequalities).

This, the report said, will also mean the mayor will be more accountable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was added: “These new powers and financial funding arrangements will not come into play for at least another 12 months and even then will need to be further implemented on a rolling basis.”

So the IRP has not taken Level 4 Devolution into account.

The change that was taken into account was the increased budget of SYMCA.

The document said: “In 2019/20 the revenue budget was £85m and the capital budget was £64m.

“For 2024/25 the revenue budget is £210m and the capital budget is £187m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a significant increase in the responsibility of both the mayor and SYMCA.”

The IRP said that in the three other combined authorities where the mayor also has PCC functions (Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, and York and North Yorkshire) the average mayoral remuneration is £103,546.

They added: “The IRP concluded that the remuneration for the SYMCA mayor should be no less than the total remuneration package (£106,320) paid to the previous South Yorkshire PCC and as such has simply rounded up the sum of £106,320 to £107,000.