South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis reportedly earned £140,000 outside of MP role since January 2020

The investigation revealed that sitting MPs accumulated almost £10m from a wide range of additional work between January 2020 and August 2021.

Between January 2020 and August 2021, Dan Jarvis, Barnsley central MP and Mayor of the South Yorkshire mayoral combined authority earned £140,000 for work outside his role as MP, according to an in-depth analysis of the Register of Members’ Financial Interests by National World.

Mr Jarvis’ mayoral role was unpaid up until mid 2020, when the devolution deal was agreed and an independent panel recommended he take the salary of £79,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spotlight has been thrown on the earnings South Yorkshire MPs in the wake of the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal.

Mr Jarvis said that this money would be donated to good causes,

MR Jarvis says he gives his mayoral salary to charity.

The basic annual salary for an MP is £81,932.

“I was the only Metro Mayor elected without a devolution deal in place,” said Mr Jarvis.

“My work as Mayor was unpaid for two and a half years.

“Following that deal, an independent panel decided to pay the South Yorkshire Mayor a salary of £79,000.

“I made a commitment to use the money to support my work as mayor and a range of good causes: from local organisations that have supported our communities through the toughest of times; to national charities that hold a special place in my heart.

“Throughout my term of office, I have worked tirelessly to represent the people and communities of South Yorkshire.