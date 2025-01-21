South Yorkshire fire service safeguarding checks find concerns over seven staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New background checks on South Yorkshire fire service staff and volunteers have uncovered seven cases for concern.

A meeting of the South Yorkshire and Rescue Authority yesterday (January 20) heard from the organisation’s director of people and culture Sue Kelsey that a change in the law means that DBS (disclosure and barring service) checks must now be made for for all staff and volunteers.

New members of the workforce already undergo either a standard or enhanced DBS check, depending on their role. Some eligible for enhanced checks will also be checked against the adult and/or child barred lists.

A report to the authority said that the process of introducing standard or enhanced DBS checks for existing employees began last year. These will be renewed every three years.

The South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue headquarters on Eyre Street, Sheffield city centre. Picture: Google Maps

Coun Cameron McKiernan from Rotherham Council asked how many cases had been highlighted, what the process was for dealing with them and whether any had resulted in dismissal.

Ms Kelsey responded that seven cases had been raised so far. She said that a panel involving safeguarding officers, HR staff and senior managers investigates them and decides what action needs to be taken, whether that is a disciplinary process or something else.

“Various actions have been done,” she added. “I don’t think that to date we’ve had any dismissals but there has been different degrees of action taken.”

When asked by Rotherham Council member Coun Stuart Knight whether enhanced checks could be introduced for all staff, Ms Kelsey said the organisation carrying them out would challenge that if it wasn’t considered appropriate for that role.