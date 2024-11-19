South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service faces £3.7m deficit over next three years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is forecasting a £3.7 million deficit over the next three years, as it faces rising costs and uncertainty over government funding.

A report states that the service expects to plug the gap using its reserves, and the majority of its capital spending, which includes new buildings, vehicles and equipment, may be funded through loans.

For the 2024/25 financial year, the service’s budget came to almost £70m.

Of this, £32.3m comes from South Yorkshire taxpayers, £13m from government funding, £17.2 million from business rates, and £6.8m from other income.

However, the service’s costs are rising, and it expects to spend more than it brings in over the next three years, leading to a forecasted deficit of £3.7 million.

The largest portion of the fire service’s budget, £43.1 million, goes towards paying operational staff, such as firefighters and emergency responders. Other costs include £11.2 million for corporate staff, £2.7 million for indirect staff costs, and £4.2 million for maintaining fire stations and other premises. The service also spends £4.7 million on supplies, equipment, and services, as well as £1.3 million on transport.

A report to the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority states: “The most significant risks to our medium term financial forecasting are uncertainty over government funding, firefighter pension valuations and pay and non-pay inflation.”