South Yorkshire entering 'period of stability' following Covid-19 restrictions, says police chief

During a meeting of the police and crime commissioners public accountability board on September 6, Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley gave an update on the affects of the pandemic on the force.

ACC Hartley said; “we’re now at a period of stability”, adding that the challenge being faced by the force is “very much the resumption of business as usual demand, which is elevated slightly” as communities are “making up lost ground”.

ACC Hartley added that there may be an “inevitable” spike in cases of Covid-19 as schools and universities return this month, but the force is in “very good organisational health” and “fit for that challenge.”