South Yorkshire councillors have received 'serious threats' after councillor was 'punched to the floor'

Councillor Pauline Markham, 68, who represents the Darfield Ward, was walking her dog at Broomhill Park off Pontefract Road at around 2.30pm on November 19 when she was approached by a man who asked if she was a councillor, before punching her in the face, knocking her to the floor.

Her ward colleague, councillor Kevin Osborne, said Councillor Markham was found by a passer by, and was taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Pauline Markham was walking her dog at Broomhill Park when she was approached by a man who asked if she was a councillor, before punching her in the face, knocking her to the floor.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said this was not an isolated incident.

“Members of this council as late as two days ago were receiving serious threats,” Sir Steve told last week’s (November 25) full council meeting.

“The mayor, albeit weeks ago, received serious threats against her person.

“There is a culture out there now that anything goes, and that culture encourages this kind of violence, because it becomes a context where there’s no respect for people generally.

Councillor Pauline Markham was walking her dog at Broomhill Park when she was approached by a man who asked if she was a councillor, before punching her in the face, knocking her to the floor.

“The public have got every right to disagree with us, I haven’t got a problem with that.

MORE POLITICS: Sir David Amess MP: Training for Sheffield councillors on how to stay safe

“I hope and trust there is an improvement in some of the things I’ve seen social media, because we have had to use our legal processes against some, and we will continue to do that to protect all the members of this council.”

Councillor Markham is currently recovering at home, but sent a letter to Barnsley’s full council meeting (November 25), which was read out by Coun Osborne.

“I’m unable to be with you today, as I’m following doctor’s orders and resting at home, but will however be joining you by watching the webcast,” stated the letter.

“I’m sure my colleagues will understand if I take a short break to fully recover, but you can all be sure that I’ll be back working for my constituents in Darfield as soon as I’m able.”

Coun Markham thanked well wishers, as well as South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Barnsley Hospital.

Coun Osborne told the meeting that following the attack, Coun Markham had called him to say she wouldn’t be able to make that afternoon’s ward alliance meeting.

“That’s the type of councillor Pauline is,” added Coun Osborne.

“I hope the man is watching today. I have a message for you: you attack one of us, you attack all of us.

“There is no place for hate in Barnsley, and we are not going away.

“Your violence has hardened our resolve.

“Councillor Markham, councillor Smith and this councillor will work together to fight those determined to blight our community with their selfish behaviour.