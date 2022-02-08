Labour councillor Daniel Barwell, who was elected less than a year ago in May 2021, was arrested by officers from the National Extradition Unit within the Metropolitan Police in London.

Officers arrested Councillor Barwell following an operation in the Doncaster area on Wednesday, February 2.

The reason given for his arrest was an alleged ‘offence relating to the distribution of a controlled drug on a warrant issued at the request of the United States authorities’.

Wheatley Hills & Intake ward Daniel Barwell

Councillor Barwell, who listed his address as Shaftesbury Avenue, Intake, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London the following day and was remanded into custody to appear again at a later date.

It’s understood Mayor Ros Jones was alerted to the arrest on Thursday, February 4 and subsequently told nine of her Labour colleagues that serve in her cabinet.

At the time of publication, it is unclear whether the rest of the Labour group has been alerted.

Councillor Barwell, who represents the Wheatley Hills & Intake ward, has had the whip removed and has been suspended as a Labour councillor.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “On Wednesday, February 2, in the Doncaster area, officers from the National Extradition Unit arrested a man wanted in the United States for an offence relating to the distribution of a controlled drug on a warrant issued at the request of the United States authorities.