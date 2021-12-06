A report to Dr Alan Billings, Police and Crime Commissioner, states that a ‘significant proportion’ of the crimes relate to the taking, making and distribution of indecent images of children.

“Some of those involve children sending images to each other,” states the report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police also received 40 reports of child concern that may have been linked to child criminal exploitation, and 31 "connected to" CSE.

In the same period there were 486 reports of concerns about children, which included 68 linked to reports of crime.

Police also received 40 reports of child concern that may have been linked to child criminal exploitation, and 31 ‘connected to’ CSE.

The report adds that provision for exploited youngsters in Barnsley ‘will continue to evolve to meet a growing need to safeguarding young people in the local community’.

Social Services in Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) have appointed a new Contextual Safeguarding Manager, who leads daily meetings to discuss children identified at risk within the last 24hrs.

Meetings include representatives from SYP, social care, health, children’s mental health service (CAMHS) and the youth offending team (YOT).