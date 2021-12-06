South Yorkshire children caught ‘sending indecent images to each other’, shock report finds
Nine cases of Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) were reported to South Yorkshire Police in Barnsley, between August and October.
A report to Dr Alan Billings, Police and Crime Commissioner, states that a ‘significant proportion’ of the crimes relate to the taking, making and distribution of indecent images of children.
“Some of those involve children sending images to each other,” states the report.
In the same period there were 486 reports of concerns about children, which included 68 linked to reports of crime.
Police also received 40 reports of child concern that may have been linked to child criminal exploitation, and 31 ‘connected to’ CSE.
MORE SAFETY: Probe into South Yorkshire Police’s handling of child sexual exploitation “deeply concerning” says MP
The report adds that provision for exploited youngsters in Barnsley ‘will continue to evolve to meet a growing need to safeguarding young people in the local community’.
Social Services in Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) have appointed a new Contextual Safeguarding Manager, who leads daily meetings to discuss children identified at risk within the last 24hrs.
Meetings include representatives from SYP, social care, health, children’s mental health service (CAMHS) and the youth offending team (YOT).
“In recent weeks the Safeguarding Officer has attended to an additional four hotels and provided training around Operation Makesafe, with further work planned to develop this project in January 2022 in partnership with Social Services,” adds the report.