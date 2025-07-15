Travellers who had set up camp at a recreation ground in South Anston have left after close to a week.

The group arrived at Crowgate recreation ground on the evening of Wednesday, July 9.

The site is a well known spot for walkers, and a popular play area for young people, with this latest arrival sparking controversy in the community.

Local Conservative councillors quickly released an update online after being alerted about the travellers, stating that they were ‘working with all relevant bodies to ensure the site is returned to public use as soon as possible’.

Travellers had been staying at a public park in South Anston. | Google

The Star spoke with both South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, who said they were aware of and monitoring the situation.

Today (July 15) Anston Parish Council confirmed that the travellers had moved site and work was under way to clear up what they’ve described as ‘household waste’ in the area.

In a post on Facebook, the parish council said: “We are pleased to confirm that our recent visitors have now vacated the Crowgate recreation ground, and have left the parish.

“We appreciate the patience you have shown during their stay, particularly those whose properties abut the recreation area.

“This has enabled us to take prompt and considered steps to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

“The park will now be closed to vehicles and public, to allow us to assess and complete remedial works.

“We will be working hard to do this as quickly as possible, whilst also seeking to introduce additional measures for this and all our public spaces, to keep them safe and open for public use.”

It is understood travellers have now moved onto Dinnington RUFC land on Lodge Lane.