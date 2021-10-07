Some Sheffield patients may need to travel further for GP services as part of restructure plans

The plans were discussed at a recent Sheffield Council adult social care scrutiny committee meeting.

Mike Speakman, of Willowbeck Management and Technical Consultants, and Abigail Tebbs, deputy director of primary care, in a co-authored report of the clinical commissioning group said there were a number of schemes planned to make primary care services more effective, efficient and sustainable across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw and that part of this work involved merging GP practices together into hubs.

There are three key work programmes within Sheffield that are part of the plan which are: transformation hub developments (costing £33.9 million), developing capacity across eight practices (costing £1.39 million) and void and underutilised space (costing £1.01 million).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group said plans to merge care services will involve closing down GP sites meaning some patients will need to travel further for services. Photo by: Tolga AKMEN / AFP

Mr Speakman and Ms Tebbs said: “Inevitably, the very act of bringing several practices together into large, multi-practice, multi-service hubs with a wider range of services provided and being co-located will mean that for some patients their nearest hub will be further away than their existing single practice surgery.

“This presents some stakeholders with significant difficulties even though the model should reduce the number of sequential trips / healthcare appointments required by many patients, by offering greater flexibility and services all in one location.

“It is essential that we work through the implications of this element of transformation, whilst recognising the vital importance of ensuring good accessibility to health care services, especially for deprived communities.”

They said once affected practices were identified, there will be a consultation with the public, patients and other stakeholders in each area which is expected to be after November.