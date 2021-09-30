Some 'polluting ice cream vans' could be banned in Sheffield

Vendors across the city are currently allowed to keep their engines running while parked in agreed spots so they can use ice cream machines and freezers which are needed to serve customers.

But there has been growing concern about the air pollution associated with this and the effects of that on health and the environment.

Councillor Alison Teal, executive member for sustainable neighbourhoods, wellbeing, parks and leisure, announced the plans to prevent this from happening on Twitter in reply to someone raising concerns.

Ice cream van.

She said the council was reviewing its requirements thanks to advocacy from the Sheffield Green Party so when vendors apply to renew permission to sell ice cream within a park, they will not be able to use a vehicle that needs to have the engine running for the ice cream machine and freezers to work.

Coun Teal added: “Following complaints from parents of young children, the council is working towards changing current policy on vendor permits within parks. Running diesel engines beside toddler playgrounds is a health hazard, there are safer alternatives.”

She said the changes can only be made when a vendor reapplies for permission to sell ice cream in a park and therefore estimates the change to come into effect by next spring.

Other local authorities such as Camden and Westminster councils have similar rules already in place.