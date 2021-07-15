Social distancing measures will be removed from two Sheffield roads on Freedom Day

Temporary bus stop boarding points at Arundel Gate will be removed on Monday – which the Government has dubbed Freedom Day – and cones along Glossop Road at Broomhill will also be taken away.

The council says social distancing markers on roads and pavements near pedestrian crossings are “self-fading” so will disappear over time.

Stickers on pavements and lamp posts around the city centre will gradually be removed in the coming weeks and months but this isn’t a priority for Monday.

One of the roads.

Fulwood councillor Sue Alston said the Glossop Road layout had been causing traffic problems.

“The steep section of Glossop Road in Broomhill has had cones along one side to widen the footpath for some time.

“The effect of this is to push any large vehicles coming down the hill onto the opposite side of the road.

“This in turn pushes traffic coming up the hill into the cycle lane. Given the steep hill cyclists tend to travel slowly up this hill. I have rarely seen anyone use the coned off area to walk on.”

Coun Douglas Johnson, Cabinet member for transport, said the cones would be removed to coincide with the lifting of restrictions on social distancing.

He said: “The scheme was designed and managed so it conforms with the requirement of highway widths.