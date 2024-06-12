Social care: new ‘sleep-in rate’ proposed for personal assistants in Sheffield

A new so-called “sleep-in rate” has been proposed for social carers who need to spend the night at their clients in Sheffield.

A document published ahead of next week’s (June 19) Sheffield City Council’s adult health and social care policy committee showed that there was a proposal to increase the “sleep-in rate”.

Sleep-in shifts are those where workers are required to sleep at the residence overnight with the possibility of waking to provide care up to three times a night or up to an hour’s worth of support.

According to the said document, the new “sleep-in rate” for individual employers to pay their personal assistants (PAs) will be set at £77.95 for an eight-hour shift.

In an appendix of the report, the authors added: “The original rate proposal was £71 during the year 2023/24 however direct payment for employing personal assistants increased by 9.79 per cent in April 2024.

“The new rate of £77.95 reflects this increase.”

The document notes that there is a difference between when hourly rates are paid for a waking night and when a sleeping night shift rate is paid.

A “waking night” is where the PA is expected to remain awake, alert and likely active during the night.

