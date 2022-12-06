Sir David Scattenborough and Snowy McSnowplough: The hilarious names chosen for gritters by Barnsley youngsters

A pun-tastic array of names have been chosen for Barnsley Council’s fleet of gritters thanks to pupils from across the area.

Last month, BMBC launched a competition for young people across Barnsley to get involved in naming new gritters, and judges have chosen their 12 favourite names out of 218 entries.

The winning names will be presented on the front of the gritter throughout its lifetime, and the winners will receive their prizes from Schmitt and have the opportunity to sit in the new vehicles.

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways said: “We’ve had lots of creative gritter names put forward in our competition making it really difficult to pick just 12.”

“I look forward to seeing our newly named gritters out about this winter keeping Barnsley’s roads moving.”

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the schools and young people who took part in our competition!”

The chosen names and schools are: