The small hole opened up along a path at Hind Wheel in Rivelin Valley park and there was criticism when Sheffield Council put heavy duty fencing and warning signs around it but didn’t carry out any repairs.

The council now says it hopes work to fix the hole will start soon but it could be complex.

A spokesman said: “The hole in the footpath has been caused by water leaking from the dam, therefore, before the hole is repaired, the water leak needs to be fixed.

“We are currently making arrangements to employ a contractor to undertake this work and we hope this will commence by the end of the year.

“We would ask that people take extra care and adhere to the on-site signs whilst these works are ongoing.”

Rivelin Valley Conservation Group said people frustrated at being diverted around the hole had thrown the fencing into the river so they could pass. The group has asked people to walk on the opposite footpath instead.

Joggers had asked the council to repair the hole as soon as possible because the trail is a popular running route.