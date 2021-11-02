The small hole opened up along the nature trail at Hind Wheel and Sheffield Council has put heavy duty fencing and warning signs around it but hasn’t carried out any repairs.

Rivelin Valley Conservation Group say people frustrated at being diverted around the hole are throwing the fencing into the river so they can pass. The group has asked people to walk on the opposite footpath instead.

The conservation group says the hole has been there about six months and it has been in discussion with the council about repairing it. Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake has also spoken to the group about it.

The sinkhole has also attracted the attention of passers-by. One runner, a 37-year-old Loxley man, said: “It looks like quite a deep sinkhole.

“I fully appreciate the council needs to fence this area off because it causes a safety hazard but it has been sectioned off for months now.

“They just need to get on with fixing the problem. The trail is one of the most popular walking and running routes in the city, and I am sure people would like to see the sinkhole made safe and this part of the route fully re-opened.”

Graham Appleby, chairman of Rivelin Valley Conservation Group, said extensive repairs were needed.

Mr Appleby said: “The dam is leaking because the clay surrounding it is 400 years old but the maintenance is very expensive for the council.

“The water is leaking under the footpath and it probably needs substantial repairs. If you fill the hole with cement, the water will flow around it and make a hole elsewhere. Filling it in would only be a temporary solution.

“I have contacted the council and was told they were assessing what repairs they could do and the cost.

“People are throwing the fencing into the dam out of frustration but they can use alternative footpaths nearby.”