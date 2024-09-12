Significant rise in number of adult safeguarding concerns reported to Barnsley Council

Barnsley Council has seen a 47 per cent increase in the number of safeguarding concerns reported about vulnerable adults over the past year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 4,600 cases were reported to the authority’s adult services this year – an increase of almost half on the previous year.

A report found that most adults were able to resolve the issues themselves once given the necessary information, other adults needed an assessment to keep them safe and a smaller number benefited from a safeguarding enquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barnsley Safeguarding Adults Board had set a goal of 10 per cent of referrals to come from the public last year, achieving eight per cent.

Barnsley Council has seen a 47 per cent increase in the number of safeguarding concerns reported about vulnerable adults over the past year.

Of these public referrals, 40 per cent required immediate safeguarding responses.

Analysis shows that most referrals came from adults known to the service and already receiving support.

Barnsley Council says efforts are underway to broaden public awareness and increase referrals from the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feedback from adults involved in the safeguarding process found that 64 per cent were happy or very happy with the outcome.

Fifty-nine per cent said they now felt safer with safeguarding measures in place.

Staff in libraries across Barnsley have been trained to identify safeguarding concerns, and a total of 1,638 staff and volunteers across the authority have received training on safeguarding issues.