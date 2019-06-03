Should Sheffield have an official red light district?

Some people have called for an official red light district in Sheffield

The sex industry, often referred to as ‘the oldest trade in the world’, is mostly hidden in Sheffield in the grey areas of the law or behind strict licensing rules.

But some have said those that are unlicensed are enabling criminal activity including exploitation and trafficking.

David Slater.

David Slater, managing director of Spaces Sheffield, said: “The root cause of prostitution is the men that use them, if they didn’t there wouldn’t be any prostitutes. But you aren’t ever going to stop men having those kinds of urges and willing to pay for it. You’re never going to get rid of it. So my view is you manage it.”

Under current UK law, it is legal to be a private prostitute but illegal to run a brothel, pimp someone out or be a street prostitute, meaning much of the industry goes under the radar.

Mr Slater estimates there are around a dozen illegal brothels in Attercliffe alone.

“If you stood at the royal bank of Scotland near the graveyard and did a three-sixty degrees streetview you’d probably be able to see six brothels at least.”

He is one of a number of people calling for the decriminalisation of sex work and an official red light district, but one that is out of main sight.

“This is a billion pound boulevard (in Attercliffe). The minute you come off that junction at Meadowhall you should be thinking ‘wow, Sheffield’ and as you come through the last thing that we ought to be doing as a city is advertising sex and prostitution.

“Yes, it’s going to be there but not in your face.”

There are currently only two licensed sexual entertainment venues in Sheffield – La Chambre swingers club, on Attercliffe Road, and Spearmint Rhino strip club, on Brown Street.

Recently Spearmint Rhino has been fighting to stay open after a secretly filmed video, apparently showing strippers breaching their license by sexual touching, threatened to shut them down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of undefined, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after continuous campaigns by groups including the Women’s Equality Party and Zero Option to shut them and other sexual entertainment venues down – saying it they were exploitative and offensive.

During Spearmint Rhino’s campaign to stay open a number of strippers said they were one of the safest and friendliest clubs in the country, partly as a result of being transparent, legal and licensed. They also said closing down could force workers into more unsafe parts of the industry.

Heather Watson, who works as a stripper at Spearmint Rhino, said: “It does make it safer to be licensed because we have to answer to someone.

“I know people do independent stripping, for example, which is really dangerous because you are going to a strangers’ house, you don’t know what’s going to happen, you might be working out of pubs, you might not get paid, there’s a risk of violence, you might get filmed without your consent but we have security, CCTV and a sense of community and solidarity.”

Jordan Dean, who is supporting Spearmint Rhino and has a friend and a relative who worked in the club, said: “I think having a licensed establishment makes it safer. There’s a lot of illegal brothels and things like that in Sheffield that aren’t as safe and secure. There’s always going to be sex work but to have licensing on it is a good thing.”

Mr Slater suggested near Bernard Road area, where the incinerator is, would be the ideal place for a red light district as it would not affect development or residents. However, asking venues to move would be a challenge.

Mr Slater said: “If the brothels go, something better will come in its place.

“But there aren’t any public sector officials doing anything about it and many people who live around here aren’t really bothered.”

Councillor Jack Scott, former cabinet member for several years including for development, said: “I would always like the council to have more powers in general on a whole range of things.

“I think it’s really important to talk to people working in this industry about what kind of support or extra help or protection they would want to see before we jump to any conclusions.