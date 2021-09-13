Shortage of manpower and materials affects construction of new council houses in Sheffield

Construction work at both the Berners Road and Daresbury View sites in Arbourthorne has stalled with completion pushed back from March 2022 to July.

There is a national shortage of key materials such as timber and cement while imports of copper and steel have been affected by the pandemic.

There’s also a labour shortage as there are not as many EU workers while the “pingdemic” track and trace system forced many to self isolate.

Construction work on new council houses at Daresbury View, Arbourthorne, has been delayed due to labour and material shortages.

The Federation of Master Builders say there’s been a shortage of materials since the pandemic started last year and some prices have risen.

It’s calling on manufacturers to keep supplies flowing to merchants but warns there is record demand across the world for construction products and the situation is likely to remain difficult for the next six months.

Coun Sophie Thornton asked for an update on the progress at a meeting.

Coun Paul Wood, Executive member for housing, said: “Berners Road is progressing well following some initial delay, we are now experiencing labour shortages and materials delays, which is an issue across the country.

“As a result, the completion date may be extended to July 2022. The contractor is currently working hard to mitigate these delays and it is hoped that some of the properties will be completed before this date.

“The start date at Daresbury View has been delayed and we have been working with local agencies.

“The construction site has now been set up within the last month and works commenced. The completion date is July 2022, but this will be brought forward if possible.”

The £11.5m housing project will see a complete transformation of Berners Road and Daresbury View.

There will be a total of 73 new homes across both areas, including 55 two, three and four-bed houses and 18 apartments, all for affordable rent. At Berners Place, 22 of the properties have been designed for wheelchair access.