Rotherham Council is set to make ‘short term’ savings to close an estimated budget gap of £9.5m.

The council’s current annual revenue budget is £260m, made up of £122m council tax, £79m business rates and £69m in government funding.

The cash keeps public services running in the borough, including social care for vulnerable adults and children, road maintenance, school places, job creation, public health, support for the homeless, housing, libraries, bin collections, community safety, parks, planning and licensing.

RMBC is facing a budget gap of around £9.5m as a result of rising inflation and energy costs, and in conjunction with no expected increase from the government in line with inflation next year, bosses say this will mean a real-terms cut to the money available.

The council will begin the formal process of setting its budget in February next year.

A report to RMBC’s cabinet states that council services were asked to identify where short term savings could be made within their budgets to reduce costs, without impacting residents.

Some areas where cash has been saved includes libraries holding vacant posts and reducing non-essential spend, and deferred spending and recruitment across the council.

During today’s cabinet meeting, Judith Badger, strategic director of finance and customer services said that the council was not previously in a ‘sustainable’ position.

“Anything that would impact our public, front facing that was service cut or reduction would be a much more substantial decision.