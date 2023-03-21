News you can trust since 1887
Shops and flats plan for vacant Swallownest high street site

Plans have been lodged to build a new row of shops with flats above, at a disused site on Swallownest High Street.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:15 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 10:15 GMT

Applicant DHK Property Services Limited hope to build four commercial units, each with a one bed flat, on vacant land at 28-36 High Street.

If approved, the building will be two and half storeys, with shops on the ground floor and flats on the first floor over two floors.

Two residential parking spaces will be provided, as the development will be ‘primarily accessed by foot, public transport and bicycle,’ and one bike space will be provided for each flat.

The site is currently vacant, and was last used for commercial purposes, say planning documents.

They add: “The front elevation is treated as if it was four independent dwellings to give it a more human scale. This helps to reduce the overall scale and creates a relationship with the terraced housing across the road.”

Residents can comment on the scheme until April 5

