Shock report reveals homeless people in South Yorkshire are being placed in B&Bs and hotels ‘up to 20 miles away’

Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley Councils all sent people in dire need of housing to different authorities – with some being rehomed up to 20 miles away.

A Freedom of Information request asked each council how much it had spent on emergency or temporary accommodation, in the form of hotels and B&Bs, for homeless people and how many had been relocated.

Sheffield

Homeless South Yorkshire people needing emergency accommodation are being placed in B&Bs and hotels in West Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Sheffield Council has spent almost £5 million on emergency or temporary accommodation although most of the money has been recovered through housing benefit.

There were 3,264 households accommodated in hotels and B&Bs. Figures include people helped under Everyone In and other Covid response and rough sleeper initiatives.

In 2019 the council spent £263,216 with £179,106 recovered through housing benefit.

In 2020 the amount spent was £2,433,482 with £1,125,338 recovered through housing benefit.

And from January to July 2021, the council spent £2,208,977 with £1,121,720 recovered through housing benefit.

Over the whole period, 12 households were placed outside of Sheffield at hotels in Chesterfield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley.

The furthest placement from Sheffield city centre was Doncaster town centre, approximately 20 miles away.

Rotherham

Rotherham Council spent £1.9m on emergency or temporary accommodation.

There were 1,885 households accommodated in hotels and B&Bs.

The majority of this expenditure was funded by external grants or housing benefit with a cost to the council of £500,000 over three years.

In 2019 the amount spent was £261,783; in 2020 the amount was £867,119 and from January to October 2021 the amount was £767,648.

Over the whole period, 261 households were placed outside of Rotherham in Sheffield, Doncaster and Barnsley. The furthest distance was 15 miles from Rotherham.

Barnsley

Barnsley Council spent £738,757 on emergency or temporary accommodation.

There were 649 households accommodated in hotels and B&Bs.

In 2019/20 the amount was £135,381, in 2020/21 the amount was £418,689 and so far for 2021/22 it is £184,687.

Barnsley Council says it doesn’t record data on how many families were placed outside the borough but it has used hotels and B&Bs in Rotherham, Sheffield, Wakefield and Doncaster.

The furthest placement made was 19 miles from Barnsley at a hotel in Doncaster.

Homeless charity Shelter says councils must try to find emergency housing within the area but people may be offered a different town or city if there is nothing available.

It advises people not to refuse emergency housing as councils may have no other options.

Shelter says: “If you ask for help before you become homeless, the council has more time to find emergency or longer term housing if you need it.