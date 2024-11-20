Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first strategy aiming to tackle domestic and sexual abuse and violence against women and girls in Sheffield since 2014 has been approved.

Sheffield City Council’s strategy and resources policy committee has today (November 20) accepted the officers’ recommendations to acknowledge the council’s role in the delivery of a new and continued strategy called “From Surviving to Safety”.

A report uploaded onto the council’s website explained that over 85,000 people in Sheffield are estimated to have been victims of domestic abuse, and 69,000 people have been victims of sexual abuse since the age of 16.

It also said that over 800 children and young people received specialist counselling and support as victims of domestic abuse while 1,200 high-risk cases of domestic abuse have been managed through the multi-agency risk assessment conference (MARAC) system.

At the meeting at Sheffield Town Hall today, members of the committee heard from Meera Kulkani, the chief executive of Sheffield Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, who said her organisation has been in the city for about 40 years and now they work with a big team receiving “over 100 referrals a month”.

She added they had about 300 active cases at any one time – and their service users are of all ages and genders.

She said the majority of their clients are “survivors of child rape and sexual abuse” as well.

Ms Kulkain welcomed the relationship they have with the council and other organisations all over the city.

The report said in the current year (2024-25) the budget for specialist domestic and sexual abuse commissioning was £3,031,616 (including partner contributions and more than £1.6m in government grants).

Cllr Douglas Johnson told the chamber – and the representatives of the organisations present – that one of the most shocking things of the report is “the sheer numbers of people who are victims and who are perpetrators”.

He also asked what is going on with funding as the report said “should further funding not be made available this will significantly reduce the amount of funding we have available to support the objectives in the new strategy”.