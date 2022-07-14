The 140-page report has been two years in the making and over that time the Commission – established by Sheffield Council – has considered more than 150 pieces of evidence and more than 400,000 words of transcripts from hearings, focus groups and interviews.

Professor Kevin Hylton, chair of the Commission (REC), appointed 24 commissioners from Sheffield to represent the diversity and wealth of lived and professional experiences in the city.

Kevin Hylton, chair of Sheffield Race Equality Commission.

Together they examined race inequality and detailed seven recommendations – with 43 actions in total – that need to be taken by the council and its partners to lead by example and set the standard for others to follow. These must be taken within three years and the organisations must commit to becoming anti-racist within two years.

In the report, Professor Hylton said: “The report and its recommendations represent a moment for Sheffield to embrace, learn and grow.

“This is a moment to really consider the findings and the recommendations to then build a different future where racism and racial disparities are disrupted and dismantled.

“Our lived experiences and diversity should lead to a productive diversity that becomes a transparent asset which makes Sheffield one of the best cities to live in.

“The Commission and myself have presented the report and recommendations for change and now it is imperative for the city to collectively engage on this shared journey, leading and delivering change together.”

The report will be launched today with a free event in the Millennium Gallery to give people the opportunity to discuss the findings with commissioners and key organisations. It will be livestreamed and made available to watch later on this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glJoTj3NjZw

A key learning from previous inquiries was the need for a legacy body to ensure sustainable scrutiny of progress, therefore there will be an annual report with the results shared with the whole city.

What are the recommendations of the Race Equality Commission?

The 43 actions are detailed in the report and sub-headed by seven recommendations covering education; health and wellbeing; community; culture; proportionality and equity in crime and justice; supporting Black, Asian and minioritised ethnic business and enterprise.

Professor Hylton said the first recommendation – an antiracist city, which comes with five actions – is fundamental to everything and cannot be ignored or avoided regardless of sector type or organisation.

The Commission expects organisations as an absolute minimum to implement:

Zero tolerance policies with severe sanctions for harassment, bullying and discrimination. Line managers having specific responsibilities and incentivised to ensure equality and diversity is well managed in their areas. Robust equality and diversity controls and processes to ensure ethnically diverse employees are well supported in their career progression. Safe spaces for employees to voice ideas, share suggestions and raise concerns informally with hubs for different ethnic groups and other protected characteristics. Strong diverse membership that includes a designated board member role with specific expertise in equality and diversity and race. Accurate data and metrics regularly captured and reported to identify performance. Equality and diversity policy with specific intersectional ‘joined up’ race content.