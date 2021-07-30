Sheffield’s local plan affected by national planning policy

The government updated its National Planning Policy Framework last week with a number of changes including strengthened requirements on design quality, the use of trees in new developments and affordable housing.

It has affected work on local plans around the country and Sheffield Council has confirmed its plan was affected too.

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of the council, said: “Many of the changes stated in the National Planning Policy Framework are things we already plan to address in the Local Plan including the use of natural flood management techniques. Some new requirements will need to be taken into account, such as the need for 10 per cent of all major housing schemes to be made up of affordable home ownership properties, which will impact on the other types of affordable housing that can therefore be stipulated in the Local Plan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City centre.

“We will be taking the policy into account and working to identify all areas of the Local Plan that will be affected so we can consider how they can be best addressed and incorporated in our current plans, ensuring that we continue to put Sheffield first.”

The Local Plan has been delayed a number of times and now will not be finalised until 2023 but from then it will guide how and where development will take place up to 2038.