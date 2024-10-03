Sheffield’s Leecroft House to home a dozen new flats as development given the go-ahead

Lee Croft House on Campo Lane will change from offices into apartments.

A proposal to create a dozen new flats at Sheffield’s Leecroft House has been accepted.

Planning officers at Sheffield City Council have given permission for a developer to create 12 new flats Leecroft House on Campo Lane in the city centre.

The plans included a change of use of upper floors to form the self-contained apartments and the retention of ground floor for retail purposes with associated external alterations including replacement windows.

As reported previously, the four-storey building – originally built in the 1960s – was currently occupied by retail use on the ground floor with offices on the upper floors.

The upper three floors will be converted into six one-bed flats, three two-bed flats and three studio flats.

In total, 12 new flats are to be created with 12 cycle spaces proposed within the basement.