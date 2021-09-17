Sheffield’s first Local Area Committee meeting marks milestone in devolution

The meeting set the scene for the delegation of much decision-making in the city’s seven areas – covering issues from anti-social behaviour to local traffic issues and road safety.

This first historic meeting, at Greystones Primary School, Tullibardine Road, covered the South West Sheffield area and included the wards of Crookes and Crosspool, Dore and Totley, Ecclesall, and Fulwood.

Council leader Cllr Terry Fox said: “This marks a major shift in decision-making in Sheffield, with more power set to be exercised closer to your home and your neighbourhood, giving you a louder voice.

The meeting took place at Greystones Primary School

“The new committees will be a crucial way for Sheffield City Council to Engage, Empower and Enable local people to make their own areas better places to live.”

Inaugural meetings of the remaining six LACs will be held over the coming weeks.

Over the next year, quarterly meetings will be held to shape how the new committees will work and to start exercising greater power over local developments.

Cllr Andrew Sangar, the chairman of the new South West Sheffield LAC, who chaired the city’s first-ever LAC meeting, added: “This first meeting was only the start, and it’s only one way of making your voice heard, but it’s a key milestone for the city, and we want to really build up the momentum and get people involved in every possible way in shaping the future of their local areas.”