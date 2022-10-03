Sheffield’s Elm Lane Station to be rebuilt as UK’s “first modular fire station”

The station, built in 1973, is “no longer fit for purpose”, and will cost approximately £115,000 over the next six years to keep it in a suitable condition.

Along with “a high level of suspected asbestos”, soaring energy prices and lack of facilities at the station, it is proposed to rebuild the station as a “modular build” – or prefabricated building.

A report to the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority projects that a modular build could save time and money, and could even be ” hugelyaesthetically pleasing”.

Elm Lane Station in its current iteration was built in 1973

The report adds that the service is currently “haemorrhaging money due to the energy cost crisis,” which could be tackled by more cost effective energy generation and better insulation of the service’s estate.

A new modular building could be in place in as little as 22 weeks from ordering to opening, compared to two years between demolition and a traditional rebuild.

“There is currently no planning permission in place for a modular fire station across the UK. We would likely be the first service to deliver a modular fire station in the UK,” adds the report.

The preliminary costs are £1.75m for the modules needed, plus £800,000 for ground work.

If the plan is approved, the service can then put out a tender for an architect to complete external design and planning application forms.