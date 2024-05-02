Sheffield’s Edmund House to be turned into flats as offices aren’t viable
Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have granted permission to a development that will see the old Edmund House on Edmund Road being converted into 11 new homes.
This project at Edmund House – an L-shaped building that was built in the latter part of the 20th century – would be happening on the building’s 760sqm floor area.
The owner of the building bought it in 2021 and while initially the plan was to renovate the building for office use and some works took place, they have since decided that turning it into homes would be more viable.
The proposal was that the building be converted into 11 flats suitable for between one and three people each.
It was also proposed that three parking spaces would be provided using the existing access and use will be prioritised by residents with accessibility needs.
The site is within 700m of the city centre and is easily accessible, on foot, bike or public transport.
