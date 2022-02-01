Sharrow and Ecclesall Road will benefit from £380,000 of Home Office funding for extra security.

Physical changes – such as alleygating, CCTV, street lighting and home security – will be installed to tackle burglary, robbery, theft from the person and vehicle crime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharrow and Ecclesall Road will benefit from £380,000 of Home Office funding for extra security.

Council officer Maxine Stavrianakos says in a report: “There is strong evidence to suggest that neighbourhood crimes can be prevented through these interventions, which either remove opportunities to commit crime or act as a deterrent by increasing the chances of an offender being caught.

“Based on police analysis, it was identified that Ecclesall Road and the surrounding minor streets with large numbers of houses in multiple occupation was the main area for this type of crime.

MORE CRIME: Trio sentenced after two homes are shot at on Sheffield estate

“A full community safety analysis, along with relevant crime data, highlighted disproportionate levels of neighbourhood crime in the area.

“We have identified locations which are consistently most adversely affected, specifically burglary.

“The Sharrow area is highlighted as being our most problematic. Ecclesall Road is a main thoroughfare into the city and there are numerous venues relating to Sheffield Hallam University.

“The housing is traditionally terraced with a very high proportion of students. We have a main arterial route, enabling criminals to readily enter the area, networks of side streets of aging housing; and a populace of transient tenants, naive to the city and the risks, with each property containing numerous consumables.”

MORE CRIME: Thug spared jail by Sheffield judge after punching a fellow pub regular to the ground

What will the funding be spent on?

13 CCTV cameras (five fixed and eight portable) costing £204,000

The hot spot locations all suffer with high levels of acquisitive crime. The cameras will act as a deterrent and will provide evidence and intelligence to the police.

78 alley-gates costing £144,000

Back alleys of terraced houses are vulnerable and exploited by criminals. Alley-gates are lockable with residents having a key or code to open them.

Property marking for 1,000 homes costing £12,000

This has been shown to reduce domestic burglaries.

Home security improvements to 80 homes costing £20,000