Sheffield’s Coles Corner given extra time to upgrade outdoor seating amid ‘perfect storm’ for local businesses

It comes as the council reassess all ‘unauthoritsed’ temporary outdoor seating which were allowed to help businesses hit hard by restrictions and closures during the pandemic.

Coles Corner, a record and gift store with a cafe bar, will now be allowed to keep its temporary side extension for three years – which is double what council officers initially recommended – while it finds a more robust long-term replacement.

It was decided in a Sheffield Council planning and highways committee meeting this week.

Ahead of the meeting, a council officer said the current structure is detrimental to the surrounding area but a sensitive approach should be taken given that it is a difficult time for businesses and suggested giving 18 months to replace it.

During the meeting, Nicole Jewitt, of Coles Corner, said people would often tell them they felt like they were on holiday while sitting on their terrace.

She said: “We created a little bit of outdoor, socially distanced festive fun despite the virus and despite the restrictions. Many people thanked us for this including several of our nearest neighbours who said we were a lifeline for them during an otherwise incredibly isolating period.”

Nicole Jewitt, of Coles Corner, speaking in Sheffield Council's planning and highways committee meeting.

There was a mixed reaction to the plans to keep the extension with some raising concerns about noise and nuisance but Ms Jewitt said these had since been addressed.

She said: “We have worked extremely hard to build good relationships with all of our neighbours and we stay in regular communication with them to ensure that we are not causing a disturbance.

“They told us the modifications we made more recently with the doors at either end have afforded them much more privacy and keep the sounds to a minimum.”

Councillor Paul Turpin, executive member for inclusive economy, jobs and skills, spoke in support of Coles Corner saying small independent businesses were the lifeblood of the local economy.

Councillor Peter Price speaking during Sheffield Council's planning and highways committee meeting

He said: “Our local businesses are fighting for their lives right now with the perfect storm of the cost of living crisis, Brexit and Covid making life more difficult than ever. This is the worst time to be putting extra pressures on them.”

He added: “Outdoor seating was a lifeline for local businesses during the pandemic and it’s not over yet.”

The decision

The vote was seven to one in favour.

Before voting, councillor Peter Price said: “Abbeydale Road is a unique road in this city. It’s full of quirky, different types of businesses and that’s why I want to encourage this to continue as much as I can.”

Coun Andrew Sangar added: “I think all councillors have really struggled with this one because our starting point is we want to support businesses and we want to have a vibrant street scene, particularly in places like Abbeydale Road.

“But the problem we have is it is very much a temporary structure and these cannot last forever, they were put in during the pandemic and it’s about what period of time is reasonable.