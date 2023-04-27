Sheffield's Beer House given go-ahead for new micropub in Hillsborough

Staff at Sheffield’s first micropub are celebrating after permission was granted for a second site today.

Sheffield Council approved plans for a new Beer House at the former Mad Harry’s discount store, on 548-550 Langsett Road, Hillsborough, near Costa, today.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Beer House said it was aiming to be open in four or five weeks, saying it was always ambitious.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, co-chair of the regeneration committee at the council, commented: “Fantastic news and well done.”

Beer House was the city’s first micropub when it opened on Ecclesall Road in 2014 serving cask and keg ales, wines and spirits.

The new venture is expected to create eight new part-time jobs and one full-time job.

Proposed opening hours on the planning application were 11am to 1.30am, Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 11.30pm on Sunday.

There were three comments from members of the public on the plans, all of which were supportive.

Beer House on Ecclesall Road.

One resident, who lives on Hawthorn Road, in Hillsborough, said: “This will be another excellent addition to the local micropub scene and a great opportunity to improve another vacant shop frontage in the centre of Hillsborough and make the area more appealing for visitors.“I have high confidence of success, given the good management of their current premises on Ecclesall Road.”

Another supporter, who lives on Dodd Street, said: “A much needed development that will provide a different type of pub to the those already nearby.”

