Sheffield's American-themed Yankees restaurant famous for 'burgers in gloopy cheese' set to become bar

The American themed restaurant closed in 2017 after almost four decades of serving its trademark burgers in gloopy cheese.

The building is currently coffee shop Lounge 418 but a planning application – which still calls it Yankees – has been submitted to turn it into a bar with a flat above.

Time Architects, on behalf of developers, say the distinctive design of the building won’t change but a single storey rear extension is planned.

The venue.

“The proposal has been put together to offer a vibrant and tasteful new bar in the Ecclesall Road area of the city amongst similar offerings.

“Care has been taken over the materials to match those of the existing building and to represent the modern nature of the extension and front terrace.

“Thought has been applied to ensure the proposal is like other developments in the area, sympathetic to both the existing building and neighbouring properties.”

The ground floor would be changed to allow additional seating while the new flat would be accessed via its own stairs at the rear side of the building.

In front there would be an outdoor seating terrace with a glazed roof over a wooden pergola so people can shelter from the weather.

Yankees opened in 1979, eight years after Uncle Sam’s, the similar USA themed burger joint further down Ecclesall Road.