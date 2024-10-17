Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new and ambitious 10-year housing strategy has been approved by Sheffield City Council.

Members of the council’s strategy and resources policy committee have decided to approve Sheffield’s housing strategy which is aimed to shape the city’s approach to housing until 2034.

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, officers at the council acknowledged the national housing landscape has transformed in the decade since the last strategy was produced in 2013.

The challenges Sheffield faces include the number of families leaving the city to live in neighbouring areas, the shortage of housing, the continuing high demand of social homes and the “significant” increases in homelessness.

A new vision has been introduced as part of the housing strategy which is: “Everyone in Sheffield has a home that supports good health and is suitable for their needs and aspirations.

“We want people to have more housing choice and better access to a home which is safe, affordable, and ready for a changing climate.”

The report also highlighted a number of ambitions:

- More homes and housing choice

- Housing carbon emissions will have been reduced to net zero by 2030

- Safe, good quality and comfortable homes

- Great, safe neighbourhoods that people are happy to call home

- Homes and housing services that end homelessness and support healthy, independent live

At the meeting, following a presentation of the report, where Ajman Ali, an executive director at Sheffield City Council, said the housing strategy was “deliberately ambitious and we make no apologies for that”, councillors were able to make comments.

One of the intriguing bits of the debate was when Cllr Joe Otten from the Liberal Democrats said he “struggled a little bit with this report”.

Cllr Otten agreed that there was good ambition there but he wanted a “strategy”.

He said: “What we have here is the goal and we don’t see, in this document, the plan.”

He called for more assurances on how to achieve the goals.

From the Labour Party, Cllr Ben Miskell said he disagreed with his colleague’s “perhaps downbeat remarks”.

Cllr Miskell said councils should have ambitious strategies and the report set out how they work together with partners in the city.

At the same time, Cllr Dianne Hurst from the Sheffield Community Councillors Group also had issues with the report.

She told the chamber that there were a number of very fundamental issues with housing in Sheffield with a lot of empty houses and now they were talking about “reaching net zero and yet there was nothing in the housing budget this year about retrofitting”.

She added: “We don’t say how we’re going to build new homes, only that we’re going to do it in partnership.”

In response, Cllr Angela Argenzio said Sheffield hasn’t had a vision but this report was the start of that process.

Cllr Martin Smith said the city needed a vision “but without a detailed strategy to achieve that you’re not getting anywhere”.