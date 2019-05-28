Sheffielders to stage anti-Trump demo
Sheffielders are staging an 'even bigger' protest against the state visit to the UK by US President Donald Trump on June 3.
The demonstration, Sheffield Together Against Trump, is expected to mobilise thousands of people, given the huge turnout at its protest against Trump last year.
A spokesperson for the protesters said: "Last year, a quarter of a million people mobilised in London, and 4,000 in Sheffield alone, to say no to Trump's politics of hate and division.
"This time, we will take to the streets in even bigger numbers - to fight for migrant and refugee rights, for women's rights, against the corporate elites and for the future of our planet.
"The demonstration isn't just about Trump as one man. He is a symbol of the new right-wing politics, a politics of Islamophobia and antisemitism, of war and conflict, and walls and fences that are growing around the world.
"The British elite also has a disgraceful record of racism and bigotry, on failing to tackle climate chaos. This is when we take stand together against our own 'hostile environment' as well as that of the American government."
The Buckingham Palace has announced that the US President would make a three-day state visit to the UK from June 3 to 5.
He was also scheduled to have official talks with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May at Downing Street.
His last working visit to the UK in July 2018 was mired in controversy as thousands of people took to the streets to voice their concerns.
Together Against Trump is organised jointly by the Stop Trump Coalition and Stand up to Trump and supported by more than 26 local organisations.
The demonstration will take place at Barkers Pool, Sheffield city centre from 5pm.