Sheffielders react to the budget including education funding and winter fuel cuts

As the dust settles on Rachel Reeves’ budget announcements, people in Sheffield have offered their reactions to some of the big changes.

The Star spoke with people visiting Sheffield city centre and discussed boosts to special education needs and disabilities funding and the cut to the winter fuel payment.

A number of residents told reporters they had neither positive nor negative opinions of the announcements. There were good feelings towards additional NHS funding and transport boosts, but increases in employers national insurance left some uneasy and unconvinced it would not be passed on to “working people”.

Two local people spoke to The Star on camera about two specific budget talking points which were important to them.