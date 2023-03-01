A Sheffield woman has said Sheffield City Council are leaving her to live with an ongoing leak in her flat, despite reporting it for the first time in September 2022.

Gaynor Prescott, from Lowedges, reported a leak coming from the external overflow of her block of flats last year and said it has resulted in clothes, furniture and belongings being “soaked through”. She said: “I have got water pooling in my bedroom. It’s on my cupboards, my wardrobe and my clothes.

“I haven’t got the money to replace clothes, belongings and other things.”

Ms Prescott said workmen came to her the property in an attempt to fix the issue, but required access to the property above in order to carry out the repairs. The workmen reportedly told Ms Prescott the resident of the flat above hers was refusing the men access, so they couldn’t repair the issue for her.

Gaynor Prescott (pictured) has criticised Sheffield City Council for their lack of support during a months long problem with a leak.

Despite this, Ms Prescott said she had received no other help from Sheffield City Council in the form of compensation or being moved to another property. She revealed she is already “listed as a medical priority” to be moved to new accommodation for a health issue unrelated to the issues she is currently facing, but she is still living in the flat nearly six months after making the first report.

She said: “I haven’t heard a word [from the housing team]. I have tried ringing everybody but not got through.”

Tom Smith, Director of Direct Services at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are in contact with our tenant and offering her support. We are concerned about the delays to the urgent work that is needed at this property and we’re working to resolve all of the issues as soon as possible. As a short-term measure, we have diverted the overflow pipe to prevent the water from entering her property.”

Council house rent is to increase by seven per cent this year as the council struggles to balance its budget. This will mean a £5 per week increase on average from April. The increase is expected to generate more than £10million in additional income.

