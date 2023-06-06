Sheffield wins funding for new accessible public toilets at Weston Park Museum and Crystal Peaks

Sheffield Council successfully bid for £121,500 funding to provide two new public toilets in the city.

The facilities – provided under the government’s Changing Places scheme – will be built in Weston Park Museum and Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, which will manage the projects. Last month, it was announced Hillsborough Park would also be getting new toilets as part of the scheme.

There also plans for new public toilets in Millhouses Park, too – costing around £100,000 – but this is a separate project managed by the council’s parks and countryside service.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said the state-of-the-art facilities are designed for those who struggle to use standard accessible toilets and come with equipment such as hoists, adult sized changing benches and space for carers.

In the council’s latest capital spending report, officers said: “The city will have two new, fully accessible public toilets the impact of this will be overwhelmingly positive, widening participation of public spaces for people with disabilities and long-term conditions and their carers, ensuring they can access these spaces and remain in and enjoy these spaces for longer than they would have if Changing Places toilets were not available.”

Work will start next month and is expected to be completed by March 2024.

Calls for more public toilets in Sheffield

Park visitor Sarah Saunderson recently launched a petition urging the council to provide public lavatories in Meersbrook Park.

She said: “It would be a huge asset which would be appreciated by all. There’s nothing worse than busting for the loo but not being able to go due to screaming children who won’t leave the playground fast enough so you can make it.”

Concerns have been raised before about the lack of public toilets in Sheffield putting people off going out.

Alyssa Widdowson launched a petition a couple of years ago calling for better facilities across the city.

She said: “There are many individuals that may need to use the toilet more than others. Having no toilets around the city is excluding others that may need to use it more. They may feel more anxious and worried about visiting because of the lack of toilets.

“We don’t want that though – we want to be known as an inclusive city. A city that many people are excited to visit and one that people won’t have to worry about because of one of the simplest things – going to the toilet.”

A map showing where all the public toilets are in Sheffield shows 59 public facilities in the city.