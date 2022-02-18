Sheffield weekend cinema listings including The Light, Odeon Luxe, Showroom, Vue and Curzon

From Hollywood blockbusters to indie cinema, there’s something for everyone to watch at the pictures in Sheffield.

Here’s some of our top picks.

The Light on The Moor

The Light cinema.

Sing 2 (PG)

We've waited five years for the sequel and it promises to be bigger and better than ever!

Join Buster Moon and his band of friends, as they hunt down reclusive rock star Clay Colloway and discover the true power of music in this family-friendly animation.

Stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson.

Odeon Luxe, Arundel Gate

Uncharted (12A)

Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate's long-lost brother.

Starring Sophia Ali, Tom Holland, Antonio Banderas, Mark Wahlberg and Tati Gabrielle.

Curzon, George Street

Death on the Nile (PG-13)

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travellers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Starring Tom Bateman, Kenneth Branagh and Annette Bening.

Showroom, Paternoster Row

Belfast (PG-13)

A semi-autobiographical film which chronicles the life of a working class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital.

Starring Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds.

Vue, Meadowhall

Dog (PG-13)

With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier's funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.